ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $93,957,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

