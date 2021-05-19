Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTEM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,441,626 shares of company stock worth $26,558,770. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.