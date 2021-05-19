Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $50,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 169,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.