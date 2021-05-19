Moneynet Reaches Market Cap of $190,498.37 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 77.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $190,498.37 and approximately $48.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00529004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

