Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

