Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,226 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

