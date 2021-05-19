Morgan Stanley Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $31.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE:BWA opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

