Morgan Stanley Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $125.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 300.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 374.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

