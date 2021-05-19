Morgan Stanley Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $63.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.