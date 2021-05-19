Morgan Stanley Increases Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

