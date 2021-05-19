Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $59.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

