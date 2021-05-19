Morgan Stanley Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $95.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NUE opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Nucor by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nucor by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

