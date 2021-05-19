Morgan Stanley Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $185.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $190.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

