Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

