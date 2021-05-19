Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by 64.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MORN stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.53, for a total transaction of $2,547,619.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,707,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,264,505.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,719 shares of company stock valued at $45,067,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

