Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,376 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.53, for a total transaction of $2,547,619.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,707,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,264,505.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

MORN opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.