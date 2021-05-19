MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

MOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

