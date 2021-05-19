Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 33,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 61,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Movano at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

