Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $681.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,661.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

