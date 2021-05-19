mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $39.16 million and $55,469.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,572.78 or 0.99847582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00142356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

