M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

