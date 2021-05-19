M&T Bank Corp Has $25.65 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

WLTW stock opened at $263.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average of $220.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

