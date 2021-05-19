M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 470,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.