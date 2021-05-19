M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,436 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.4% in the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $814.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $816.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.60 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

