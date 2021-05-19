M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,591 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

