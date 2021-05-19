M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,133 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.67. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.