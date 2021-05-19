M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,220 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.53% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $30,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $299.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.65. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $181.86 and a 52 week high of $316.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.