MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $127.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $71.23 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.