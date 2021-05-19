MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.27

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.27 and traded as high as C$58.51. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$58.11, with a volume of 39,784 shares trading hands.

MTY has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.50.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.27.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

