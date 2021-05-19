MurAll (PAINT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $614,720.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,833,670 coins and its circulating supply is 8,575,672,036 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

