Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.31 million and the lowest is $456.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 3,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $793.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

