Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.31 million and the lowest is $456.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 3,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $793.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.