Nash Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.84 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular exchanges. Nash has a market capitalization of $33.84 million and $204,999.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00328207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.01043190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033169 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

