Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 13,007 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

Natera stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,423.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.