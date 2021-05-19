National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.95.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$133.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$81.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.58.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total value of C$618,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$287,988. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

