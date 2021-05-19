National Bank Financial Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

SNC opened at C$32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

