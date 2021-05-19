National Bank Financial Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark restated a na rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$83.31.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$54.80 and a 52-week high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

