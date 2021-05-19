National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$248.73.

TSE BYD opened at C$205.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.46. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$221.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

