National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.93

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

