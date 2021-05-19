National Bankshares Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNC. ATB Capital boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.