National Bankshares Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.64.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.25 and a one year high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

