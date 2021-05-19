National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of National Vision worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

