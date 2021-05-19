Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

