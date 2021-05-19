Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,145 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.