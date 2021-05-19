Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

