Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $291.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.57. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,942.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

