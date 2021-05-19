Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $409.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

