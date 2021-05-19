Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 50,743 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,743 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $285,503,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $204,310,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $144,048,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terminix Global news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMX opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

