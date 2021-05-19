Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,097 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $619.43 million, a P/E ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

