NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

