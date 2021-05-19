Needham & Company LLC Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.